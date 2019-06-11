Snooki Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Vibrant Bikini Nearly Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to baby number three at the end of May. The mom of three isn’t wasting any time showing off her post-baby body and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a colorful bikini.

In the photo, Snooki is wearing one of her “Snookini’s” from The Snooki Shop. The reality show star is sporting a vibrant leopard print high-waisted bikini. Neon yellow colored strings lace up the sides of the bottom half of the bikini while the top is adorned with a yellow string tied into a bow. Pops of orange and pink are present in the colorful swimming attire. Snooki has her long hair down in the shot and wears a black lace cover over the suit.

Her Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese commented on the photo, “Skinny Minnie!!!!!!”

Snooki welcomed her son Angelo on May 30. She shared photos of her newborn son on social media after his birth and revealed that her two children, 4-year-old Giovanna and 6-year-old Lorenzo, are doing “amazing.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki admitted to PEOPLE that having three kids at home was chaotic, but that she loves it.

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts.”

Even though she has three kids at home, Snooki has been open with her desire to get back into the gym. Four days after giving birth, Snooki posted a photo of herself in a sports bra to Instagram and revealed that she couldn’t wait to work out again. Unfortunately, the mom of three received some backlash.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” Snooki replied to the haters while revealing she was still in pain after giving birth.

She continued, “Postpartum is a b****. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

Snooki rose to fame on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. She was a regular on the show until 2012 when it came to an end. Recently, a new series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came to MTV and featured most of the original cast, including Snooki. The show has already aired two seasons and is reportedly returning for a third later this year.