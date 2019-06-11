Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Sizzle In Matching Metallic Bodysuits

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are heating up social media with a sizzling new phoot.

As fans of the sisterly duo know, both Kylie and Khloe have been taking to social media to promote their upcoming collab for Kylie Cosmetics. The KoKo collection has already appeared on Jenner’s wildly popular website two times, and this will be the third collab drop for the girls. In the most recent image posted for Kylie’s 137 million-plus Instagram followers, the KarJenner sisters look absolutely stunning while posing together.

In the image, the ladies pose against a pink colored background — which is the same shade that Kylie uses for her brand. Khloe lies on the ground, looking up at the camera while clad in a skintight bodysuit that goes all the way down to her feet. The metallic number hugs all of Kardashian’s curves —showing off her killer body to fans.

The mother of one puts one hand on her chest and the other on Kylie’s thigh. She looks perfect with her short blonde locks worn down, along with a face full of makeup, including eyeliner, eye shadow, blush, and lipstick from the upcoming collab. Kylie looks just as good as her big sis, rocking the same metallic bodysuit, only hers fits like a one-piece swimsuit. The 21-year-old wears her long blonde locks down and straight while also looking up at the camera with a serious look on her face.

She too dons a face full of makeup and completes the look with a ring on each manicured finger. Since the post went live on Jenner’s account, it’s garnered a ton of attention from her millions of followers, amassing over 841,000 likes and 5,000-plus comments within just minutes of going up. Some fans took to the post to comment on how amazing the two sisters look, while countless others chimed in to say that they’re purchasing the collection.

“Mogul mommies,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“Hey I’m 12! Can’t wait to grow up and be like you.”

“Freaking hot,” another user chimed in on the photo.

In addition to her makeup collab with Khloe, Kylie also recently launched a new skincare line called Kylie Skin. The mother of one has been taking to her Instagram account to share photos of the products from the collection, which includes face wash, face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin C serum, moisturizer, eye cream, makeup wipes, and a travel bag. According to the Kylie Skin website, products will set consumers back $10-$125.

The new KoKo collab launches this Friday, June 14 on Kylie Cosmetics.