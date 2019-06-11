Kendal Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Deported Out Of The Country

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker John Ford has been deported from the United States. Ford was nabbed in Albuquerque, New Mexico in March of this year by ICE and now, according to The Blast, has been escorted to the Houston International Airport and sent home to Ontario, Canada.

Ford has a history of trespassing on Jenner’s property. Earlier this year, he was busted hanging out in Jenner’s swimming pool. He was released from jail in March after serving time for criminal trespassing on the model’s property. Prior to that, he was found on her porch despite being ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet away from her neighborhood.

The 38-year-old reportedly climbed the hillside behind her property in order to gain access. Initially, he was put in a psychiatric hold by police but was released after being found mentally competent.

Jenner also filed a restraining order against Ford, which required that he stay at least 100 yards away from her for the next five years. He was ordered to not have any indirect or direct contact with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star.

She also filed a declaration describing her fear of the man as he repeatedly contacted her and appeared on her property.

As The Inquisitr reported, he was tracked and arrested by police in March and taken to El Paso, Texas, where he awaited a hearing on his fate. He was in the United States on an expired visitor’s visa and, combined with his two trespassing convictions, a judge determined that he should leave the country.

Kendall Jenner granted a five-year restraining order against alleged stalker John Ford https://t.co/joKg0VTmm2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 9, 2018

According to Newsweek, ICE announced in a press release on Tuesday that the Canadian native was headed back to his home.

“Removing potentially dangerous aliens who are unlawfully present in our country is of the highest priority for ICE, especially those who threaten the safety of Americans,” said Corey Price, a director for ICE.

The Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement in March thanking police and ICE for their work in nabbing the man.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man,” they said. “Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”