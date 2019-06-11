Madison Beer Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes And Impossibly Tiny Sports Bra

Hollywood may be filled with scantily clad starlets, but one famous face turned major heads yesterday. Madison Beer was spotted in West Hollywood, California on June 10, and her outing didn’t come low-profile.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 11, the singer was out and about with a friend. The newspaper reported the 20-year-old to have stopped by Alfred Coffee for a refreshing vegetable drink. Her tiny outfit was heating things up, though. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Madison rocking denim Daisy Dukes and an impossibly tiny sports bra. The cutoff shorts more than showed off Beer’s long, tan legs, although this outfit appeared set to showcase Madison’s summer-ready body in its entirety.

Madison’s black sports bra more closely resembled a bikini than a fitness item. It came thin-strapped, low-cut, and definitely cleavage-flaunting. The brunette paired her look with a Harley Davidson jacket worn slung around her arms. With statement finishes from a black belt, hoop earrings, and shades, Madison was more than owning her summer look.

Madison has been in the public eye of late for appearing at this year’s Wango Tango concert in Carson, California. The singer attended the event in a glittery halterneck top, neon-metallic sweatpants, and sneakers. While her high ponytail somewhat resembled that of Ariana Grande’s, the look was unique to Beer.

In 2017, Madison released her As She Pleases album. This sensation was discovered by superstar Justin Bieber back in 2012 – the “Sorry” singer spotted Madison’s talent as she covered Etta James’ iconic “At Last” song. With her name trending on social media, Madison quickly found a record contract. She is now a major music face.

Madison is also popular on Instagram. Her feed showcases her talents as a musician, alongside the platform’s adored trend of lifestyle insights. For Madison, this seems to involve a mishmash of her red carpet appearances, low-key snaps with friends, and stylish fashion looks. This celebrity indulges in the selfie trend – unsurprisingly, given that her self-taken photos are particularly eye-catching.

Yesterday’s appearance may not have come as an Instagram update, but it definitely turned heads. Madison was looking trendy, casual, super-fit, and ultra-stylish.

Madison has 12.9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by music faces such as Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Chanel West Coast. Other celebrities keeping tabs on Beer include Sofia Richie and Jordyn Woods, plus Descendants actress Dove Cameron. Fans wishing to see more of Madison should follow her Instagram.