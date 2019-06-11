Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Chooses Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 12 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a pivotal decision. He and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) recently annulled their marriage, and he finds himself without a place to stay. B&B fans will remember that both Hope and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) offered him some alternatives.

Hope and Liam had one last night together where they remembered all the good times they shared. They reminisced and wondered what life would have been like had Beth survived. However, at the end of the night, Hope made it clear that Liam had to leave. She told him that she had spoken to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam’s ex-wife had assured her that he would always have a place to stay with her.

The Cliff House is not Liam’s only option. Wyatt let his brother know that he would also be welcome at the beach house. He extended the offer after Hope initially told Liam that she wanted to end their marriage. He said that he did not want Liam to crash at a hotel when he could move into his home. Additionally, they would be able to spend more time together.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy makes a gracious gesture towards Liam when he reveals information about his marriage to Hope. pic.twitter.com/tD6TVLomWr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 11, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will make his decision. After spending some quality time with the girls, Steffy will affirm Hope’s wish. She knows how much he loves the girls, and her door will be open if he needs a place to stay. Liam will choose to stay at Steffy’s home, per The TV Watercooler.

Although Steffy professes to be a proud single mom, she does seem to daydream a lot about her ex-husband. Coupled with the fact that she never removed the large portrait of them showing happier times, it appears as if Steffy has a lot of unresolved feelings.

For now, Liam will be staying in the guest bedroom, but the two will spend an increasing amount of time together. They both love the girls and are dedicated to providing them with a stable family. But will Steffy invite him back into her bed?

If the two hook up again, B&B viewers are in for more drama. The Inquisitr reports that Hope and Liam are technically still married because their marriage was annulled on the grounds of physical incapacity. However, Hope and Liam have a daughter together, which would void the annulment.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.