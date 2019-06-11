Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg In UFC Battle

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy, and he’s been knee-deep in it this past week. On Sunday, pop star Justin Bieber challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight, and as The Inquisitr previously reported, McGregor offered to host the battle. Now, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion wants a piece of actor Mark Wahlberg, who fans might know from The Fighter, Ted, Boogie Nights, and many other movies.

The Irish Mirror reports that McGregor took to Twitter to call out the movie star.

“I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card. Back when Mark Wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.”

“#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn. McGregor Sports and Entertainment,” he added.

Wahlberg is one of the UFC’s minority owners, which means that McGregor could be attempting to get a piece. Back in March, the UFC fighter challenged Wahlberg — whom he called an “actress” — for his UFC shares.

But MMA News reports that retired MMA fighter and promotor Nick Diaz didn’t think that McGregor’s proposal was something to laugh at.

“Why would you wanna fight someone who can’t fight? What a peace (sic) of sh*t!! Same as beating someone with handcuffs on.”

McGregor previously fought Nick’s brother Nate twice. During the first bout, Nate won by submission. But McGregor took the win during the rematch by a majority decision. In addition, Nick’s recent rant comes just weeks after Michael Bisping’s suggestion that McGregor should call out Diaz, per MMA News.

“That’s not bad. If I’m Conor, yeah call out Nick Diaz,” Bisping said.

“Say listen, ‘I’ve already beat your brother, so come on big brother. Let’s go.’ I don’t think Nick Diaz is gonna take that fight though,” he continued.

Given that the “Notorious” one and Nate brought amazing UFC pay-per-view numbers, Nick’s recent attack of McGregor could be promotion. Of course, Nick hasn’t competed since January 2015, when he initially lost a bout with Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. But the result was overturned — making the fight a draw — after Silva failed his post-fight drug test.

As for Bieber and Cruise, it remains to be seen if anything will come of it. But Cruise is known for being very fit and does all of his own stunts in his action movies. Even if the fight ends up happening, it’s not certain that Bieber would be able to take the win — even though he’s 30 years younger than the Mission Impossible star.