Watch Italy Vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Stream: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Group J Match

Bosnia and Herzegovina must recover after a shock defeat to Finland as they take on Group J leaders Italy in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

After failing in 2018 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Italy now appears to be undergoing a resurgence under Manager Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri have won all three of their UEFA 2020 Euro qualifier matches so far, one of only six teams to go at least 3-0 to this point in the qualifying tournament, per UEFA.com. But they now face what may be their most difficult assignment in Group J when they host a Bosnia and Herzegovina side coming off a shock defeat to Finland on Saturday and desperate for a win that would vault them into the group’s second qualifying position. The match will live stream from Turin, Italy.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 41,507-seat Juventus Stadium, also known as Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, June 11. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, which lies in the same timezone as Italy, the live stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 12, India Standard Time.

With Italy’s qualification all but assured, Mancini said Monday that he expects to make some changes to the squad that has not only won all three of its matches, but has yet to concede a goal in the Euro qualifiers, according to The Evening Express newspaper.

“Let’s see who will be better,” he said at a press conference. “The choice is the most sore point, they are all such good players that it’s not so easy to decide.”

At least two of the top players on the Bosnian side will be familiar to the Italians, as Football Italia notes. Miralem Pjanic plies his trade for the perennial Italian champions Juventus, while Edin Dzeko spent the past four seasons at Roma but now appears likely to move to Inter Milan.

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina can focus on the Euro qualifiers as his transfer situation remains up in the air. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, use WatchESPN, the online streaming service provided by sports conglomerate ESPN. The live stream from ESPN2, which broadcasts this game, is included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions, and login credentials from one of those services will be required.

Another way to watch the Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from Turin is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

Loading...

To view the Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group J game streamed live at no charge.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, SportKlub 1 Serbia has the live stream, and in Italy itself, the Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Euro 2020 qualifier game will be streamed live by RAI Play.

To access a live stream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Throughout much of the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source, while throughout much of Africa SuperSport will stream the game. For fans in India, Sony Liv will live stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.