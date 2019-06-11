North West Dons Stylish Look In Adorable Snap On Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

The apple doesn’t usually fall far from the tree, and that is definitely the case for Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of her five-year-old donning a very fancy ensemble — her mother’s white fur coat! In the adorable snap, little North rocked her mom’s classic jacket, which she paired with a black baseball cap. She was clearly amused by the fact that Kim let her wear some big-girl-clothes, as she could be seen giggling behind the massive sleeve.

The KKW Beauty founder also took the opportunity to let her worried fans know that she swapped all of her favorite real fur pieces for faux fur ones a while ago — a move that many celebrities have made in the past.

The mother-of-four has previously talked about how interested her eldest daughter is in fashion and makeup, even at such a young age. In an Instagram post from May 5, she told her 141 million followers that she had to make one of her Carolina Lemke sunglasses in kids’ size because North kept stealing hers, and that the youngster has become somewhat of a fashionista now.

“I didn’t think my daughter’s love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things,” Kim wrote.

And earlier this month, she shared a few photos of herself trying on some custom-made Dolce & Gabbana clothes. North is seen helping out iconic fashion designer Domenico Dolce as he works on her mother’s outfit. Kim even captioned the post, “Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant.”

However, not everyone is supportive of the little girl’s passion for fashion and cosmetics. Earlier this year, Kim was heavily criticized for allowing North to wear lipstick to one of Kanye West’s famous Sunday Services. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the five-year-old wore a cute all-black outfit to that specific service, and she completed it with a touch of dark lipstick, which many moms online found too extreme.

“The fact that Kim lets North wear lipstick out like she’s 21 is insane. I’m surprised Kanye allows it!!!!!!” one Twitter user said at the time, echoing the opinions of many others.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Kim takes the whole thing too seriously. When she was also mom-shamed last Christmas for letting North wear red lipstick, she told Refinery29 that she thought of makeup as a “form of expression” and that she wanted her daughter to “express herself” while also being “appropriate.”