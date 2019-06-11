Nicki Minaj Is Mysteriously Missing From Chris Brown’s ‘IndiGOAT Tour’

Although Nicki Minaj was rumored to be joining Chris Brown for a tour, Capital XTRA reports that Live Nation officially announced the tour dates for the “IndiGOAT Tour” Monday, and the “Bang Bang” rapper is mysteriously missing from the list of artists performing.

Without Minaj, the tour’s billing includes artists like Joyner Lucas, Yella Beezy, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Minaj fans were quick to voice their displeasure on social media.

“Wait, i thought @chrisbrown & @NICKIMINAJ was supposed to be going on tour together?” one wrote.

Others were quick to point out that Minaj’s involvement with the tour was never officially confirmed.

“Nicki never confirmed she was going on tour with him….” another chimed in.

Regardless, Minaj’s absence isn’t a huge surprise. As The Inquisitr reported, Minaj has a history of taking time away from social media. Last year, she disappeared from New Year’s Day to the beginning of April.

The rapper was last seen on social media in the middle of April promoting her appearance on Brown’s “Wobble Up.” Her absence even prompted fans to post “missing” posters across town last week, and it wouldn’t be surprising if her exclusion from Brown’s tour leads to a similar outcry.

With the time away from the public eye, Minaj fans have taken to trying to figure out the reason. Per HotNewHipHop, Minaj was last seen in public at the Met Gala, and her strange behavior during one interview at the party caused some to theorize that she was pregnant.

“I always look forward to your new music, is there some coming soon?” reporter Koshy asked Minaj.

Nicki Minaj isn't on Chris Brown's tour despite previous announcement ????https://t.co/6urXxmGLcZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 10, 2019

After hesitantly saying “yes,” Minaj said “possibly” before touching on her recent low profile.

“I’m always working, you know I always like to keep myself working, but I have been enjoying my time with the people I love, I like that quiet time, it’s really fun.”

With the recent Brown tour announcement, the rumor of Minaj’s pregnancy is resurfacing.

“Chris Brown announces his tour dates and it’s nothing to do with Nicki anymore so she gotta be pregnant lol,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Capital XTRA reports that Minaj said last year that she wanted to have a baby soon, which only fuels the rumors that she is pregnant with boyfriend Kenneth Petty’s son.

As The Inquisitr reported, the rap icon was more active on social media back in March when she posted a picture dressed in a tight PVC leotard that showed off her most famous asset: her booty. The photo racked up more than 2 million likes in less than one day.