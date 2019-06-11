Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Perfect Bikini Body In Sexy Two-Piece, Instagram Calls Her A ‘Goddess’

Alessandra Ambrosio is sending temperatures soaring on Instagram with a steamy new snap that is getting her fans talking.

On Tuesday, June 11, the former Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media site to share a piece from the new Natural Mystic collection of her swimwear line GAL Floripa, and her 10 million followers are going absolutely wild for it. Alessandra exuded some serious mermaid vibes in the sexy photo, posing in the sand while the shallow waves crashed in around her and the golden sun warmed her bronzed skin.

If the stunning tropical scene around her wasn’t enough to turn some heads, the babe’s perfect bikini body surely would. The 38-year-old left her impressive figure nearly completely on display, covering up with nothing more than a tiny sand-colored two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Her bandeau-style top was held up with only two thin straps that tied in dainty bows at her shoulders and hardly contained her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage on display thanks to it’s wide, low neckline. In the air above her, Alessandra held a large sea shell that was at one point filled with water, though she tilted it towards her to spill the droplets over her exposed chest, drawing even more attention to the area.

As for her lower half, the stunner rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Through the cooling water, a glimpse of the Brazlian bombshell’s curvy booty and toned thighs peeked through, exposed by the cheeky design of the number. The bikini’s thick, ruched waistband drew attention to her flat midsection.

To complete her beach-day look, Alessandra wore her long hair down in loose waves. Her brunette tresses sported gorgeous honey-blonde highlights and cascaded behind her shoulders. The style kept her locks out of her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that featured a dusting of dark blush on her cheek bones and thick coating of mascara to make her striking features pop.

Fans of the beauty were quick to shower her with love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. The skin-baring snap has already racked up over 33,000 likes after less than one hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote, while another said she was an “amazing model.”

“This pic deserves an award,” commented a third.

Alessandra launched her GAL Floripa swim line earlier this year with her sister Aline Ambrosio and best friend Gisele Coria, both of whom she grew up with in the Brazilian island of Florianopolis. The model explained to People that the friends had always dreamed of owning a bikini shop with the goal of making everyone feel comfortable in their own skin.

“Everyone should feel good wearing a swimsuit because it shows your body,” she explained to the publication. “You shouldn’t be self-conscious about it. We all have different shapes and need to embrace that. We need to love who we are because that’s all we have anyway. If we don’t love who we are, who are we going to love?”