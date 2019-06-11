Mick Jagger Feeling ‘Good’ After Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is “feeling good” after heart surgery forced him to reschedule the North American dates for the band’s arena tour this summer. Page Six reported that the 76-year-old singer and songwriter has healed well enough to continue on with the rescheduled dates. Jagger also revealed in an interview with Toronto radio station Q107 that he has been rehearsing and practicing for the tour to ensure that his healing body can handle it.

Jagger said in the interview, “Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band.”

He also revealed that fans of the band should expect the unexpected when it comes to the huge catalog of music the group can dip into during their shows. While the usual suspects will likely be performed, such as “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Honky Talk Women,” Jagger told fans to plan on being surprised.

“We’re trying to pick some ones we haven’t done in recent years, stuff we haven’t done before,” he said. “Most of the time people don’t want too much unusual. People like a little bit unusual. They don’t want 100 percent unusual.”

He also revealed that fans could expect maybe 10 favorite tunes and the rest will be a hodgepodge of fan picks and lost favorites.

After years of being on the road, Jagger admitted in the interview that he will only tour for four months at a time, rather than head out for over a year, which is how the band used to perform when they were younger.

Tickets for the original concert dates will still be honored and fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Fans who will be unable to attend the rescheduled date in their area can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account, stated the band’s official website.

The newly scheduled dates are as follows:

June 21, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

June 25, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

June 29, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Ontario, Canada

July 3, FedExField, Washington, DC

July 7, Gilette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

July 14, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

July 19, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

July 23, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

July 27, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

August 1, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

August 5, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

August 10, Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver, CO

August 14, CenturyLink Field Seattle, WA

August 18, Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA

August 22, The Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA

August 26, State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

August 31, Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL