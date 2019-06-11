Selena Gomez’s Black Plunging Cleavage Just Made Big Bird ‘Sexy’

Selena Gomez’s latest red carpet appearance is making major headlines. The “Fetish” singer stepped out in New York City last night to attend the premiere of The Dead Never Die. Her dress has already been dubbed a “sexy homage to Big Bird” by Cosmopolitan‘s June 11 report. That said, the brunette beauty wasn’t channeling a Sesame Street vibe.

Photos obtained by Splash News (seen below) showed the 26-year-old stylishly outfitted in a daring black number. Her mini-dress was loose fitting; however, a plunging neckline was putting on quite the display. Selena’s feminine cleavage was somewhat popping out of her Celine gown, although the finish was – as ever with Selena – classy.

The strapless dress proved unusual, though. Feather details around the shoulders aren’t the most frequent on the red carpet. While Cosmopolitan‘s humorous take pointed towards Big Bird, designers over at Celine likely didn’t have the animated character in mind when designing the gown. Selena paired her racy look with black peep-toe heels and silver jewelry. Despite often being spotted makeup-free, Selena appeared to have undergone some glam for the soirée. Her bronzed face was glowing, her brows were defined, and cat-wing eyeliner added additional flourishes. Gomez looked happy, healthy, and every inch the Hollywood starlet.

Selena has made major headlines over the past 24 hours. The singer has now deleted all evidence of her former boyfriend Justin Bieber from her Instagram. Despite the couple calling it quits last year, Selena had opted out of removing the “Sorry” singer’s face from her social media. Justin is now known for his high-profile marriage to model Hailey Baldwin. The two are one of the most photographed couples in Hollywood – their outings come with a casual feel, but their public displays of affection can be intense.

Celebrities deleting their exes from their social media has now become commonplace. Khloe Kardashian famously removed all photos of her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson following their February split. Taylor Swift’s split from Calvin Harris also came with a deleting process. Selena herself has been a victim of this trend – following his breakup with Selena, The Weeknd removed all images of her from his Instagram.

Selena may no longer feature on Bieber’s Instagram, but her status as one of the platform’s most popular faces remains. Selena has 152 million Instagram followers. The singer was the most-followed woman on Instagram up until this year when Ariana Grande overtook her.

Last night didn’t seem to be about exes or Instagram for Selena, though. This much-loved beauty was out to shine, and she very much did.