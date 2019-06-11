The Royals Celebrate Prince Philip’s 98th Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

Prince Philip is celebrating a big birthday on June 10, and his grandchildren, in particular, are sending the Duke of Edinburgh best wishes as well as sharing sweet and funny photos of “grandpa” to mark the occasion.

Town & Country says that Prince Philip, 98, is enjoying his retirement, living at Windsor Castle (just walking distance from Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living with their new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), but that isn’t stopping Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton, and Prince William from drawing attention to their patriarch on his birthday.

Princess Eugenie posted photos on her Instagram page dedicated to her grandfather, Prince Philip, with a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now.”

Prince Charles also shared a throwback photo on his Clarence House Instagram page, showing the Duke of Edinburgh returning from a trip to Malta.

“Happy 98th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.????#HappyBirthdayHRH A two-year-old Prince Charles holds The Duke’s hand after greeting his father following his return home from a trip to Malta in 1951.”

In the comments, royal watchers mention how much Prince Charles as a little one looks like Prince Harry as a child.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a slideshow in honor of Prince Philip and family members on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, which has shared a variety of photos from over the years, including one with Queen Elizabeth and others with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a smiling Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also included a sweet photo on their official Instagram page of Prince Harry and his grandfather wishing their grandpa a happy birthday.

In the official royal family Instagram account, Queen Elizabeth also shared a favorite photo of her husband in his military uniform in 1953.

At 98, Prince Philip is now the oldest living direct descendant of Queen Victoria, of who he is a great, great grandchild, says The Inquisitr. The Duke of Edinburgh is the oldest living member of the British royal family and the oldest living male member on record.

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 and has rarely been seen at public events with the exception of the recent weddings of his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, following his recovery from his double hip replacement surgeries.