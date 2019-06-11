Sofia Richie Shows Off Summer Body In Tiny Denim Shorts In Malibu

Sofia Richie’s lunch date yesterday didn’t go unnoticed. The 20-year-old model joined her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his son Mason for a bite out, and it looked like she was dressed for the Southern California weather.

As The Daily Mail reported today, the threesome hit up high-end Japanese eatery Nobu in Malibu. Sofia was spotted showing off her supermodel body in a summery outfit. Sofia flaunted her long tan legs in tiny denim shorts, and she wore a bright yellow sleeveless top. While not a risqué number, the casual getup managed to showcase this sensation’s super-fit and summer-ready body.

Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian was not present. Their 10-year-old son, Mason, appeared to be up for lunching with Scott and Sofia without his mother there.

Some high-end accessories were also spotted. Sofia channeled classic French elegance with a black quilted Chanel purse and sneakers from the iconic brand. Meanwhile, Mason appeared clad in Italian designer goods – he wore a Fendi-monogrammed hat. Scott kept it casual in denim and dark colors.

The buzz around the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians face has been intense ever since he started dating the much younger Sofia back in 2017. At the time, Sofia was just 19. The Talentless clothing brand founder is best-known for dating Kourtney Kardashian up until 2015. Together, they have three children.

Despite the messy love triangle feel, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia do appear to be comfortable in each others’ company. While Kourtney and Scott continue to co-parent Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Sofia seems equally present. When Scott and his former girlfriend vacationed together in December 2018, Sofia joined them.

As People reports, Kourtney spoke openly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about her relationship with Scott.

“Ever since Bali, Scott and I have been getting along really well. I had mentioned wanting to go somewhere warm for Mason’s birthday trip, and so Scott books this trip to Cabo right before Christmas. I’m dying to stay home because it’s Christmas time and I have so much to do, but he is insistent, so I decide to go. I think, you know, going away with Scott and his girlfriend and the kids is a nice thing before Christmas.”

Kourtney also said that Sofia is “easy to be around.”

Sofia is a known face in Hollywood. The daughter of musician Lionel Richie is now well inside the Kardashian-Jenner circle. She goes on regular outings with Scott and his kids. Yesterday’s one seemed relaxed, carefree, and definitely, an opportunity for Sofia to display her model physique.