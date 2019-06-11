Bill Murray Likes Selena Gomez So Much He’d Introduce Her To His Mother If She Were Alive

Selena Gomez made quite an impression on Bill Murray. In fact, he likes her so much he would take her home to meet his mom — if she were still alive.

When speaking to People magazine on Monday at the New York City premiere of The Dead Don’t Die, Murray admitted to misjudging the performer before meeting her.

“I learned that I like her,” Murray, 68, said. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

“I enjoyed her very much,” he added.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” he joked, before acting out an imaginary meeting between the two: “‘Mother, I want you to meet Selena.'”

The feeling seems to be mutual. Last month, Gomez said in an interview with Billboard magazine that she was going to marry Murray after an image of the two at the Cannes Film Festival went viral. The two shared what appeared to be an amazing chemistry at the event, but one photo in particular got people talking.

In the photo, Murray was seen whispering something in Gomez’s ear while they posed on the red carpet. For movie buffs, the scene may have seemed somewhat similar to the final scene in the award-winning film Lost in Translation, when Murray’s character whispered something in the ear of his co-star Scarlett Johansson.

Bill Murray leaned over and whispered *another* mysterious something in Selena Gomez’s ear at the press conference for #TheDeadDontDie https://t.co/1a72vkgM2L — Vulture (@vulture) May 15, 2019

Vanity Fair asked Murray about what he said to Gomez, and he said he admitted he couldn’t recall.

“I don’t remember what I said. I was trying to keep her at ease.”

Murray also said his 26-year-old co-star was “unusually bright.”

“She’s kind and she’s natural,” he said, adding that he was always happy to find a pop icon that he really liked.

He then compared her to Miley Cyrus, who starred with him in the Netflix film A Very Murray Christmas.

“Like Miley Cyrus. I dig that chick,” he said.

He went on to say that Gomez did not have a “‘get a load of me’-type thing,” adding that he felt like he needed to help protect her in a way.

“I feel like I’m her bodyguard,” Murray said.

He continued on to explain that he jokingly told her that he would be her boyfriend if that was what she wanted, making sure to inform her that he was a fixer-upper.

The Dead Don’t Die is set to appear in theaters beginning June 14.