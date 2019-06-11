Lindsay Lohan Responds To Paris Hilton Feud Rumors Once More In The Kindest Way

As far as Lindsay Lohan is concerned, there’s no feud between her and former friend Paris Hilton. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star addressed her relationship with the heiress during a phone interview with the Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday, shutting down any rumors of bad blood in the nicest way possible. The interview comes just one month after Lohan threw a bit of polite shade at Hilton via Instagram in response to Hilton calling her “beyond lame and embarrassing.”

The radio show hosts asked Lohan about the status of her friendship with Hilton following the negative comments last month, Hollywood Life reported.

At first, the Mean Girls actress joked, “Who’s that?”

She continued on a more serious note by saying that she has “no problems with anyone” in her life and she’s “grateful for it.”

“Nothing really makes me angry,” she said. “I’m a very loving person.”

Although she did not directly address Hilton’s comments, Lohan did throw a bit of subtle yet polite shade at the singer in the interview.

“I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them,” she noted.

Kyle and Jackie then asked Lohan if she has always shrugged off negativity in this way, or if she developed her perspective after several years in the spotlight.

“I think when you’re younger, it hits you a little bit differently,” she said, according to TooFab. “But as time goes on and you age and you kind of roll with the punches, you realize, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.'”

Last month, Hilton appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During a game of “Plead the Fifth,” in which Cohen asks his guest three personal questions and they can choose to skip only one, the talk show host asked Hilton to say three nice things about Lohan.

“She’s beyond…” Hilton struggled to say, before adding, “lame and embarrassing.”

Lohan did not directly respond to the interview, but her representative told Us Weekly that Hilton made the comments because she “needs to feel relevant” and is “desperate for attention.”

Later in May, Lohan turned the other cheek by showing some love for her frenemy on Instagram. The former Disney star shared a throwback photo of herself and Hilton smiling together. In the caption, Lohan said she loves Hilton and congratulated the heiress on her new song.

“#beyond friends are true,” she wrote.