Lisa Vanderpump Says Filming ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Was ‘Horrible’ After Quitting The Show

Lisa Vanderpump's co-stars didn't make life any easier for the restaurateur in 2018.

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her decision to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons while attending a Pride Week event in West Hollywood, California over the weekend.

While chatting with Extra TV on the red carpet at the event, Vanderpump said that she didn’t want to give her exit from the show much attention because her final season with her co-stars was “horrible.”

“The last year was a very negative year for me and now we’re moving forward,” Vanderpump said of her decision to leave the reality series.

“I just had a horrible time doing the show and with the women,” she continued. “It was a very sad time of my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

When filming began on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump wasn’t in the best place due to the 2018 death of her older brother, Mark Vanderpump, who committed suicide after allegedly experiencing relationship hardships. So, when it came to the allegations of leaking stories from her co-stars, Vanderpump was quite negatively impacted and ultimately chose to distance herself from the rest of the cast.

After refusing to film with the other women for the second half of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season, Vanderpump filmed some scenes by herself before uniting with Camille Grammer, a part-time star of the series, to film what is expected to air on the finale episode of the show.

So, when it comes to Vanderpump being seen on the remaining episodes of the season, she may appear on the series just one more time.

Following Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the restauranteur has been focused on her continuing efforts for the rights of animals and the rights of the LGBTQ community, and also on her many restaurants in Los Angeles and now, Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, following the overwhelming success of her newest restaurants in Los Angeles, TomTom and PUMP Lounge, Vanderpump traveled to Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, where she opened her newest hotspot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump’s co-star, Grammer, was present during the opening celebration, as was the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast and Vanderpump’s former co-star, Joyce Giraud, who she’s been close to in recent years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.