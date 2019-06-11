Former White House Director Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife May Join ‘RHONY’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s wife is in talks to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York. According to Page Six, multiple sources revealed that Bravo wants to shake up the New York cast and Deidre Ball may be just the person they’re looking for.

“Scaramucci’s wife is doing the ‘Housewives.’ They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo,” one source said.

Another Bravo source added that Deidre would be the ideal candidate to join the cast.

“It’s reality-TV gold. I’d love to have her on,” the insider said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo is changing up the cast of the New York franchise. Rumors are swirling that Luann de Lesseps might be on the chopping block because she has become a liability due to all of her recent legal drama. She is also allegedly demanding a massive pay raise to stick around.

Ramona Singer may also be getting the ax because her story isn’t capturing viewers anymore.

“Her storyline has run its course and producers are actively casting to replace her,” a source said.

Tinsley Mortimer’s time on the show could be coming to an end, as well. The socialite was cast in 2016, but since then, her role on the show has been less than impressive, according to a source.

“No one knows her and it’s like starting all over every season… How many seasons can they sit around talking about her dating or not dating [sometimes-boyfriend] Scott [Kluth]?” the insider said.

Finally, Page Six reports that newcomer Barbara Kavovit may also be facing her first and last season on the show.

“She’s out. She didn’t become a part of the ensemble,” the insider said.

In order to keep things fresh, the franchise is hoping to inject some new blood, and Deidre may be what the show needs. The Scaramuccis’ lives have been fodder for the gossip mags for years. In 2017, Deidre filed from divorce from her husband when she was nine months pregnant right around the time he was fired as White House communications director after less than two weeks on the job.

In November 2017, the couple called the divorce off and reconnected.

While he wouldn’t necessarily have a large part on the show, Anthony is no stranger to reality television himself. He appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and reportedly said that he supports his wife if she does decide to appear on the show.