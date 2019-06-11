John Legend Admits This Stunning Fact About Love Affair With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend just admitted this stunning fact about his love affair with wife Chrissy Teigen, blindsiding fans who thought their love story was as smoking hot as a romance novel. Legend admitted to Access Live that it was not exactly love at first sight with the former supermodel turned cookbook author. Rather it was lust first, love later.

“It was at least lust at first sight for both of us and then, you know, obviously it developed in that day and that moment,” revealed Legend to Access Live. “We had instant chemistry that day and then we started dating not long after that and here we are, married with two kids.”

The couple first met in 2006 on the set of his “Stereo” music video shoot where Teigen appeared as his love interest. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who made the 2014 cover of the publication alongside fellow models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, also appeared in the pages of the magazine’s 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 issues. “Stereo” was the fourth single from the Legend’s second album, Once Again.

The song’s music video featured Legend driving in a desert, and animated scenes which interpreted the lyrics. He and Teigen had a chemistry that was evident in the video.

It was one year after meeting on the set of the video that the twosome became an official couple. They would go on to wed in Italy in September 2013.

The singer revealed that he couldn’t exactly pinpoint the couple’s first date because they were always together from the day of the video shoot on. He then revealed that the couple found love on the road, heading out on vacation together because they didn’t live in the same city. She resided in Los Angeles while Legend lived in New York City.

Legend explained to Access, “She would come to meet me out on the road. We would go on little trips together. We went to, like, Mexico. We went to Italy. I’d say that the time we fell in love was our first trip to Italy and so we ended up getting married there, and we go back there almost every year. … Italy is, like, our love spot.”

The couple recently appeared together on Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, where Teigen revealed some sexy details about their first night together, explaining that she went to his hotel but was cut off by her handsome husband who reminded her that they were appearing on a family show. A stunned Steve Harvey was left speechless as they readied to play the game. Also appearing on Team Legend were Teigen’s mother Pepper, sister Tina, and Legend’s big brother Ron Stephens.

Team Legend would lose their bid to win funds for City Harvest to Team Vanderpump headed by reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the parents of daughter Luna and son Miles.