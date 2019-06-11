‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, June 10: Flo Tells Thomas Everything

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 10, features Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) at Forrester Creations with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He told the model that he could not tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter was alive because Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had intervened. He relayed that Thomas had set off his car alarm, which forced him to go outside. Thomas then pulled him aside and demanded answers. Zoe wanted to know if he told Thomas anything, but Xander told her that he did not.

Zoe told Xander that she felt horrible for not telling the parents that their daughter was alive, but she did not want to go to prison. Xander opined that the only person who should go to jail was Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). He pointed out that Steffy was getting more attached to Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) with each passing day, and that they needed to act immediately. He begged Zoe to do the right thing and begged her to understand why he wanted to tell the truth.

Thomas accused Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) of being a liar, per She Knows Soaps. He could not believe that Beth had not passed away and told her that Hope’s grief was real. Flo then revealed that Reese had switched a stillborn baby with Beth. Hope thought that the stillborn child was hers, Reese had swapped the children so that he could sell Beth. She told him that the doctor had gambling debts and was in a lot of trouble at the time. Thomas became irate and yelled at Flo. He could not believe that she had helped to sell a child. Thomas suddenly realized that his sister had adopted Beth.

“The baby you gave up was Beth? Steffy adopted your baby. Phoebe is Beth? Phoebe is Hope’s daughter?”

Flo confirmed the truth to an astonished Thomas.

Hope returned to the Logan estate. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was anxiously awaiting news. Hope confirmed that she and Liam had signed the paperwork. She said that they had acted in the children’s best interests. She tried to explain to her mother that her future had changed when Beth had died on Catalina Island. Brooke said that there were alternatives to the annulment. She pointed out that Liam could have still been in the girls’ lives while still being married to her.

Hope told her mother that Xander had tried to stop her and Liam from going through with the process. She told her mother that he needed to leave to attend to his car alarm However, he disappeared after the incident. Hope told Brooke that nothing Xander could have said would have stopped her from signing the annulment papers.