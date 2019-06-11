‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Posts Photo With Boyfriend And Instagram Thinks She Can Do Better

Yanet Garcia has introduced the world to her boyfriend but not everyone has warm and fuzzy feelings about him.

As fans of the woman who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” know, Yanet is mostly known for flooding her account with a number of bikini-clad and sexy snaps. But sometimes, she will randomly post some sort of other photo — which is exactly what she did yesterday. In the new snapshot shared with her 10 million plus followers, Yanet cozies up to her man.

In the snapshot, Garcia appears to be on the set of her television show when she gets a special visitor. The brunette beauty is all smiles in the post as she looks into her boyfriend’s eyes and presses her nose against his. She wears her long, brunette locks down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and mascara.

On the other hand, her boyfriend Lewis Howes presses his nose against Garcia’s and he too is all smiles for the shot. In the image, he rocks a plain black t-shirt with his glasses clipped on the neckline while gazing into Garcia’s eyes. According to his Instagram page, he is a former pro-athlete and entrepreneur as well as a NY Times best selling author.

But while his credentials may be pretty impressive, that hasn’t stopped Yanet’s fans from leaving negative comments on the post. Since the photo went live last night, Garcia’s photo has earned her over 216,000 likes in addition to 4,200 comments. Some followers took to the post to comment on how cute the couple is but the overwhelming majority took to the post to let the 28-year-old know that she can do better. A few others compared Lewis to Yanet’s ex-boyfriend, Faze Censor.

“Downgrade from faze censor tbh,” one follower commented.

“What a downgrade I question how is she now going to get her papers or a green card.”

“Faze is more handsome….,” another user wrote on the post.

Over the past few weeks, Yanet has been showing off her flawless figure to her legion of followers. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the 28-year-old showed off her killer legs to fans. In the photo in question, the bombshell stands in the television studio, posing next to a white table with a number of multi-colored mugs on it. Just behind the coffee table is a pink couch and a television screen that reads “hoy.”

The stunner appears on the lefthand side of the snapshot, striking a pose in yet another killer outfit. Along with a tight-fitting pink tank top, Garcia rocks a pair of skintight white shorts that feature a vertical black pattern, showcasing her insanely fit legs for the camera. She completes the look with a pair sexy, snakeskin heels and she looks fantastic.

Be sure to follow all of Yanet’s updates on Instagram.