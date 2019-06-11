Bradley Cooper ‘Emotionally Absent’ From Ex Irina Shayk While Filming ‘A Star Is Born’ With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper’s four-year relationship with Irina Shayk ended just this month. The 33-year-old supermodel and her actor boyfriend are now reported to have experienced major issues while Bradley filmed A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

On June 10, a source told People that the 44-year-old actor’s behavior had changed while shooting the 2018 movie.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed,” they said.

The source added that this former couple’s battle to keep their personal life out of the spotlight meant that their relationship troubles were mostly unknown.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” they added.

Cooper and Gaga’s names were catapulted to the media forefront in 2018 as the singer and actor co-starred in A Star Is Born. The movie was Cooper’s first directing role. It also won him eight Oscar nominations. His BAFTA award for the movie came with a heartfelt acceptance speech to his then-girlfriend Irina.

“Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year. Thank you very much. Thank you,” Bradley said.

Details of how this relationship crumbled remain murky. Bradley and Irina’s life as parents to their 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine wasn’t paraded around the press. That said, People reports that Cooper spent the end of A Star Is Born‘s awards season period with his nearest and dearest. Cooper was reported to have “slowed down” to “focus on his family” – the source speaking to People added that the Silver Linings Playbook actor spent “every day” with Irina and Lea.

Irina does not appear to have made any statements regarding her recent breakup. She has, however, been active on her Instagram. Following the split, Shayk posted a sizzling shot of herself amid rocks and waves in Iceland. The picture was followed by an ever racier one showing the model standing in front of a gushing waterfall in nothing but a black thong swimsuit.

This year now sees both of A Star Is Born‘s major faces single. Earlier this year, Gaga broke off her engagement to Christian Carino.

People further reports that Cooper and Shayk were somewhat estranged prior to their recent split.

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” a source told the magazine. They were said to be leading “totally separate lives.”