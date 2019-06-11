Lucy Hale Goes Braless & Reflects On Approaching 30

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star turns 30 in just a few days.

Lucy Hale commanded the attention of her 23.6 million Instagram followers on Monday by taking to her account to share a stunning picture of herself rocking a navy blazer with a deep enough neckline to reveal that the actress wasn’t wearing a bra underneath.

The photo featured a glowing Hale as she flashed a huge smile with deep red lipstick highlighting her creamy pale complexion and pearly white teeth. The actress, known best for her role as Aria Montgomery in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, had her short brunette tresses parted down the middle and pulled back tight. It is unclear whether she was rocking a ponytail or bun due to the angle of the photo.

While the actress was braless in the sizzling snapshot, her outfit allowed her to keep things classy as she didn’t flaunt much more than a bit of bare skin. Hale had her hands clasped in front of her trim waist as she appeared to be playing with her fingers. She kept things simple in the accessories department as she donned a few rings on her fingers.

The photo looked to be professionally taken as Hale stood in front of a light gray background. The young actress looked off into the distance as opposed to looking directly at the camera for the captivating snapshot.

In the caption of the sexy photo, Hale reveals to her followers that she’s been spending a little time reflecting on her 20’s as she prepares to enter a new decade of her life with her birthday approaching in just a few days. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, the 29-year-old actress turns 30 on June 14.

With a massive following on Instagram, her followers quickly flooded the braless photo with complements and adornment. Actress Debby Ryan – who recently celebrated her 26th birthday – was among one of the first to take to Hale’s comments. Ryan declared her love for Lucy and noted that she’s enjoyed watching the Pretty Little Liars star continue to grow both in age and in talent.

Actor Nathan Lee Graham also commented on the photo encouraging Hale to celebrate turning 30 with a lot of champagne and cake.

Many of her followers were quick to note how happy the photo made them because of Hale’s overwhelmingly beautiful smile. Hale also had her usual array of followers referencing Pretty Little Liars despite the series being off the air for a little over two years now.

One gushing follower even declared the snapshot was their new favorite photo of the actress.