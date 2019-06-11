‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Barely-There Green Bikini

Hailey Clauson recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot, and she’s sent her fans into a frenzy.

The Sports Illustrated stunner is one of the most well-known models in the business, and she’s definitely no stranger to showing off her insanely fit body in a wide array of outfits including, of course, bikinis. The blonde-haired beauty boasts a following of over 500,000 on Instagram alone and that number continues to grow with each and every bikini snap she posts. In the most recent series of photos posted for her army of fans, Clauson stunned in a shoot at Kangaroo Island.

In the multi-photo update, the 24-year-old rocks a number of bikinis for a Sports Illustrated shoot. The first photo in the series shows the beauty standing off-set in a tiny green, string bikini that showcases her fabulous figure. Hailey flashes a huge smile on her face in this particular photo while she holds a little kangaroo in her arms. The stunner wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved while she looks into the camera.

The last photo in the series also shows Hailey rocking the same exact swimsuit, only this time fans are treated to a better view of the top of the suit while she nearly spills out of it. Once again, she is holding the little kangaroo in her arms. A few other photos from the series show Hailey in a wide variety of other suits, including one leopard-print bikini as well as one nude-colored swimsuit.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hailey rave reviews with over 10,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments within just hours of the post going live. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over the bombshell’s amazing figure, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the cute kangaroo in the photos.

“This is one of the most beautiful photos of you. Love,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful smile and cute photograph,” a second follower gushed.

“Hot and Sexy,” another user wrote with a series of flame emojis.

Clauson has one of the best bodies in the business and she definitely works hard to achieve it. To keep her fit physique, Clauson told Sports Illustrated that she swears by boxing to keep her looking and feeling amazing. The 24-year-old says that a lot of her fellow models — including Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid — also enjoy the sport of boxing as a form of workout. According to Clauson, once she started to get the hang of things, that’s when she really started to like the sport. Another plus? Clauson shares that boxing is great for people who don’t actually like working out because it’s fun.

“When I started boxing, I actually slimmed out. Since you’re not using any extra weights, just your own body, in a weird way it’s like doing Pilates or yoga,” she dished. “I think it’s the best way to get long and lean muscles.”

Fans can keep up with Hailey on Instagram.