Prince Harry Returns To Kensington Palace For Private Meeting

Prince Harry continues to keep a busy schedule despite the fact that his son, Archie, is not yet 2-months-old. The Duke of Sussex returned to Kensington Palace for a private meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal on Tuesday.

ITV News reported that Harry met with Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and his wife, Radhika Shakya, at the palace.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie confirmed the meeting on Twitter and said, “Prince Harry this morning received @kpsharmaoli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, at Kensington Palace.”

Photos of the unannounced visit showed Harry shaking hands with the prime minister and his wife.

There was no mention of what the meeting was about, but Harry has reportedly always held a fondness for Nepal ever since he visited there three years ago.

Prince Harry reportedly looked forward to spending time there and was eager to learn more about the country and its culture, according to the royal family’s website, Royal.

The duke carried out an official five-day tour of the country in March of 2016, where he met Oli, as well as President Bidya Devi Bhandar. He traveled to regions affected by a devastating earthquake in 2015. While there, Harry learned more about Gurkha recruitment and also learned about how Gurkha forces assisted communities in the wake of the earthquake.

Harry also hiked the foothills of the Himalayas and even stayed overnight with a Gurkha family. He was reportedly happy that they invited him into their home, as he was eager to learn more about the people and their customs. Harry also visited schools and other facilities while visiting the country.

Prince Harry welcomes Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Kensington Palacehttps://t.co/ICFdeBgV5X pic.twitter.com/EwCP9H7G6G — ITV News (@itvnews) June 11, 2019

Later in this evening, Harry is expected to attend the Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace in London, where he will reportedly take the stage with singer Rita Ora. Spoken word performer George the Poet is also scheduled to perform at the fundraiser, which hopes to raise funds for Sentebale. Other performers include INALA, a Zulu ballet, the Soweto Gospel Choir, and Lesotho musician Morena Leraba, reported the Shropshire Star.

Loading...

His Royal Highness, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the Sentebale Audi Concert in the stunning grounds of Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday 11 June 2019! Come and join The Duke and some of the biggest global performers to help #Sentebale's work – here: https://t.co/SINQhcXfUi pic.twitter.com/PZRerJUqjx — @Sentebale (@Sentebale) May 29, 2019

Harry founded the charity along with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help support children and young people living with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Malawi, and Botswana.

“We’re delighted that Prince Seeiso and some of our advocacy champions will be joining some of the biggest global performers to help Sentebale deliver a sustainable, quality programme for children and young people affected by HIV, enabling them to lead healthy, happy and productive lives,” said Richard Miller, Sentebale’s chief executive, per the Shropshire Star.