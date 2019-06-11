‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victor Shares Stunning News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 12, bring a stunning surprise from Victor. Plus, Paul is on the Phyllis case, and Nick learns that Victoria stabbed him in the back.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) gets surprising news from Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. The last time Christine and Victor clashed, it was over J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Until the truth came out, Christine was building a case against Victor. Everything blew up in her face, though, when the details about the women’s cover-up came to light, and then J.T. himself ended up being alive.

Now there is plenty that Victor could pass along to Christine. He may let her know that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive and well in Portland, Oregon (or she was until recently). Victor could let the D.A. know where Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is, or perhaps he has something to tell her about his son, Adam (Mark Grossman).

Meanwhile, Summer’s (Hunter King) concern over her mother leads Paul (Doug Davidson) to investigate after Phyllis disappears. Interestingly, Paul asked Phyllis’s kidnapper, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), to lend his computer skills to the case, which was awkward for sure. Kevin had hoped to make a deal with Adam and trade Phyllis for Chloe, but that doesn’t seem likely. So, now he’s instead stuck with a worthless kidnapping victim — at least useless for his goals.

Today on #YR, Kevin shows his true colors. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/51xE9CKMP6 pic.twitter.com/D85pMXmZIs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 10, 2019

While most of the town was angry with Phyllis, that doesn’t mean they are okay with her disappearing with what appears to be foul play. Summer and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will certainly ensure that she is found. They may be able to recruit Jack (Peter Bergman) and others to their cause as well. Nick has a lot going on between fighting Adam for Dark Horse and Christian as well as helping Summer find her mother.

Speaking of Nick’s woes, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) secret is revealed. Nick will find out that Victoria is the one who sold out Chelsea and gave Adam her number. Between that and the fact that Victoria provided Adam with the $50 million he used to buy up Nick’s debt and take over Dark Horse, Victoria has a lot to answer for because she caused much of her brother’s problems.

Adam told Victoria he would leave town and start something on his own, but instead, he took over Nick’s company, and Nick will have a difficult time getting over Victoria’s betrayal. However, it seems perhaps her job at Newman is safe — for now. Yet, Victor is still working on somebody to carry on his legacy, and it does not look like Victoria is the one he chooses.