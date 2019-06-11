‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Makes Debut On ‘Good Morning America’

The trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film Frozen 2 just dropped on Good Morning America, and fans of the film, which chronicles the lives of sisters Anna and Elsa, should not be disappointed in the sequel, which was six years in the making.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the trailer details Elsa’s journey from the dark ocean waters where she is pulled under the waves and has to find her way out. The character of Elsa is again voiced by Idina Menzel. Other main characters who have returned for the sequel are Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad).

ET reported that the plot is teased within the trailer, where the trolls tell the characters that the past is not what it seems and they must “find the truth.” The troll says, “Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough.”

The new film takes fans outside the Kingdom of Arendelle, where the sisters resided in the first film. Their grand quest will likely be a journey to learn more about what happened to their parents, and this new trailer the sisters learn the truths they seek lie north.

When the film made its 2013 debut, it was as a severe a departure from any other princess story that Disney had ever produced. It showed a princess that did not rely on a man to save her from danger. Rather, she was strong enough not only to stand on her own two feet but also save her own kingdom and her sister as well.

In the original film, it was revealed that Princess Elsa had the power to create and freeze ice and snow, but after a freak accident when Elsa accidentally hit her sister Anna on the head with her powers and almost killed her, their parents took them to trolls who saved Anna’s life and made her forget her sister’s innate abilities. Elsa remained in her room in her family’s castle alone, for fear of hurting her sister ever again.

After their parents’ tragic death on the high seas, Elsa came into power, and for her coronation, was forced to open her castle’s gates to celebrate with her subjects. At the party, Anna met Prince Hans, with whom she fell in love and wanted to marry, prompting Elsa to take a stand against their union. In her anger, she lost control of her powers and froze Arendelle. Afraid, she fled to the mountain, leaving Anna, new friend Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and snowman Olaf to find her to undo the damage she created.

Anna tried to reason with her sister, but Elsa unleashed an icy chill, of which a portion struck Anna in her heart, causing it to freeze. It was later revealed in the film that Hans had sinister plans for marrying Anna, wanting to wed her, then cause an accident where he would have a clear path to her family’s throne.

After realizing that her sister had eventually frozen over and beyond help, knowing she caused her pain once again, Elsa broke down and hugged Anna, breaking the spell and allowing Anna to be revived.

Fun, new additions to the movie’s cast are Evan Rachel Wood and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown. However, it’s unclear what their roles are. The film was made by the same Oscar-winning directors (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck) and features the same songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) who composed the music for the first blockbuster film.

Frozen 2 will premiere in theaters on November 22, 2019.