Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Snap With Her Puppy Colombo On Instagram

It’s not all about the bikini photos for Emily Ratajkowski.

The model shared an adorable black-and-white snap of herself and her puppy, Colombo, which shows the two of them laying down and cuddling. EmRata closed her eyes as she held one of her cute pet’s paws and cradled his neck with the other hand, while Colombo was noticeably fast asleep with his mouth open.

In the candid snap, which was shot by her pal Abigail Enright, the Vogue cover girl looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned barely any makeup, wearing a white summer dress and a metal necklace. She accessorized the dreamy look with her signature hoop earrings, as well as her striking wedding band.

Emily just turned 28-years-old, and after a full weekend of celebration, it seems like she just wants to wind down and hang out with her four-legged friend and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Prior to her Colombo shot, she also shared a sweet photo of her planting a kiss on her hubby’s cheek as he smiled joyfully.

The Gone Girl actress revealed on her Instagram that Sebastian planned a whole surprise birthday bash for her, which featured some very thoughtful details, including a birthday cake with their puppy’s photo on it, personalized “emrata” temporary tattoos, and funny carnival-like masks with her face on them, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Emily’s B-day celebrations came right after she released her new Inamorata Swim collection, adding several different models to an already successful line. She posted a series of snaps on her Instagram feed to showcase the new products, and revealed she was proud to say that they shot the whole collection with an all-female crew. Her swimwear and lingerie empire is only showing signs of growth, with Emily discussing her approach to social media as a medium to expand her business with her fellow influencer, Kourtney Kardashian.

“The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, ‘Oh my god, naked again, you’re so stupid, you have nothing else to offer! And I’m like actually I’m running a business off of this. [Social media] is part of branding and it’s funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, ‘Oh no we don’t take her seriously’, and we’re making more money than them,” she said during a chat with Kourt for her lifestyle website Poosh.