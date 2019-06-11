Bebe Rexha Owns Skintight Bright Garment With Thigh-High Boots

Bebe Rexha is fierce and her latest magazine photo shoot proves that.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker is the latest cover girl for Voir Fashion Magazine and has done a bright, eye-catching shoot for their summer issue.

For the actual cover, Rexha is wearing a jeweled skintight garment, which appears to look like a dress. The outfit has a huge bold green fluffy detailing to it on one of her hips and shoulders. She has accessorized this style with thigh-high neon yellow/green colored boots and nail varnish of the same color to match. Bebe’s eyeshadow and lipstick are pink to make the cover pop while she flashes a hand-over-the-head pose.

Within 22 hours of sharing the cover shot, it has been liked by over 204,000 users.

“So happy you’ve been doing Magazine covers lately. YOU ARE SERVING SOME LOOKS GIRL,” one fan shared.

“Green is ur color sis,” another wrote.

“Oh yes love this!” a third mentioned.

For the up-close beauty shot that she also shared to her Instagram, you can see the detailing of her nail art. On a couple of her nails, she has some black flame detailing on the tips of them. In this image, Rexha is wearing green framed sunglasses and a big green statement piece earring. She is also wearing a couple of sparkly rings on one finger to give it that finishing touch.

Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” on May 31. The Inquisitr reported one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 12 million times.

Bebe hasn’t been short of collaborations over the years, as she has teamed up with Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and Florida Georgia Line, to name a few.

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, she won Top Country Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

In several interviews, Rexha has been vocal about being a proud curvy woman. Recently, The Inquisitr revealed Bebe’s non-retouched swimwear photo as well as her clapping back at someone on Twitter who said her physique was “too thick.”

Later this year, Bebe will embark on a North American tour with the Jonas Brothers.

On Instagram, she has over 8.5 million followers.