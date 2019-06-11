Tyler Baltierra Admits His Father Has Relapsed, Offers Advice To New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline

Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Butch, has appeared on Teen Mom OG in the past. His struggles with addiction have been well known and recently he was sober for over a year. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Tyler recently appeared on Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast and admitted that his father has relapsed.

“He’s relapsed. He’s in the middle of a relapse right now. That’s the reality of that situation right now. Now we go back to square one, do this relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens. You’ll see that in the new season.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG premiered Monday night on MTV. Catelynn and Tyler returned to continue sharing their stories. The new episode showed the couple coming together after a period of separation. The time apart seemed to be good for the couple, and Catelynn admitted that she is stronger after the separation.

As for what fans can expect to see on the new season for Catelynn and Tyler, Tyler admitted that his dad will appear on the show. Tyler explained that he went down to Austin where his dad lives and that it was filmed.

Tyler and Catelynn joined Jade Cline on Kailyn and Lindsie’s podcast. Jade was introduced as the replacement for Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade opened up about what fans can expect to see on her season while on the podcast. Jade admitted that her parents had recently been incarcerated and that they are “binge addicts.”

According to People, Tyler offered some advice to Jade.

“One thing that me and Cate have learned is that boundaries are the most important thing, especially with parents who are addicts. They don’t know [boundaries] so we have to force them.”

Jade’s storyline will be featured on Teen Mom 2. She is currently filming for Season 9B, which will air at a later date.

As for Catelynn and Tyler, the pair will continue to share their story on Teen Mom OG just as they have been for the past decade. They were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On that episode, they found out they were expecting a daughter together, but they ended up making the difficult decision to place her up for adoption.

The new season will show the couple caring for their 4-year-old daughter Nova as well as welcoming their newborn daughter Vaeda.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.