Carrie Underwood Jokes About Breast-Pumping At The CMT Awards, ‘We Got To Do The Mom Thing’

Carrie's opening up about balancing mom life and work life.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans an insight into how she balances life as one of the biggest country stars in the world and life as a mom to 4-year-old son Isaiah and 4-month-old son Jacob. Carrie recently shared how she combined both her public and private life while attending the 2019 CMT Awards last week, revealing that she actually had to breast-pump while on her way back to the awards after shooting her huge award show performance at a separate location.

The “Cry Pretty” singer made the confession during a backstage interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown which was shared online this week, as she opened up about how she had to pull double duty as a mom and a superstar musician.

When host Cody Alan thanked her for returning to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena after shooting her performance of “Southbound” at The Parthenon across town, Underwood revealed that she’d been making the most of her time stuck in traffic.

“I was pumping along on the way here,” Carrie — who The Inquisitr reported shared a selfie of herself breast-pumping at the ACM Awards back in April — revealed to Cody and co-host Katie Cook while backstage at the big country music award show.

“Oh, God bless you,” Katie then replied, before the country superstar joked that she had to bring her mom life into her big night out.

She truly does it all: Mom duties, the biggest performance ever AND the most #CMTawards wins in history! We love you @carrieunderwood! pic.twitter.com/69252xRqGX — CMT Hot 20 Countdown (@cmtHot20) June 10, 2019

“We got to do the mom thing,” Underwood then quipped. “We’ve got to do the, you know, we just got to get back here so we’ll make it work. We’ll make it work.”

The star’s two children with husband Mike Fisher – who she attended the CMT Awards with last week – were never far from her mind as she hit the red carpet a mere four months after welcoming her second child into the world.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie gushed over her two kids while speaking to press at the event, even describing her eldest son with Mike as being a “schmoozer.”

“I have a 4-year-old who’s, like, a schmoozer. He knows the right things to say and he’s so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And he’ll totally [work it], especially with girls he’s so sweet.”

“And then my 4-month-old is just four months of squishiness and smiley,” Underwood then continued. “And I love those smiley babies.”

But when she’s not gushing over her babies, the American Idol Season 4 winner has been showing off her post-baby body.

As The Inquisitr shared late last month, the mom-of-two seriously wowed fans as she posed in a two-piece bikini from her line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, and sent the internet into a frenzy as she flaunted her toned abs so soon after giving birth.