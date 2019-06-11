Bikini Model Sierra Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Barely-There Bikini Snap

Instagram model Sierra Skye is not one to shy away from a sexy bikini, which she demonstrates on her social media page on an almost daily basis. On Monday, the blonde bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing site to post her latest bikini snap, featuring a snakeskin, multi-colored design.

The model stands in the doorway of what appears to be a bathroom in the photo with the front of her body facing the camera. As she poses with one hip cocked slightly to the side and her head tilted, Sierra gazes unsmiling at the camera with her full lips painted with a glossy pink. She added a touch of black eyeliner and mascara to complete her flawless makeup while her hair is pulled up in her typical messy bun, complete with loose strands framing her face.

The strapless bikini top pushes up her busty cleavage as the long straps of the bow tied in the middle fall down over her long, flat abdomen, drawing the eye to her tiny belly button piercing. The bikini top appears to be a size too small, revealing a tease of underboob in addition to her ample cleavage.

The bottoms are high-waisted, coming up to hug her tiny waist, while the strip of fabric covering the area between her legs doesn’t fully cover the area. Along with the colorful, intricate design of the suit that contrasts beautifully with the beauty’s tanned skin, the eye is drawn to her light-pink manicured nails, a simple silver bangle, and pretty silver hanging earrings.

In the caption, the 23-year-old refers to herself as an angel, complete with the angel emoji, and tags fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, the designer behind the bikini. As with all of the model’s Instagram posts, her fans flocked to the comment section to gush over how beautiful she looked and leave plenty of emoji that ranged from fire to drooling face and heart-eyed emoji.

One Instagram user told Sierra that she looked like candy, while another commented, “A gorgeous angel I must say.”

Yet another of the model’s 4 million followers chimed in with, “Your body is perfect!”

The swimsuit model keeps her body looking fit and bikini ready by weight training five days a week and engaging in cardio workouts on three of those five days, according to website Greatest Physiques.

The dedicated fitness buff also adheres to a strictly clean diet made up mostly of nutrient-rich foods, including kale, watercress, lean meat, fish, olive oil, avocados, and brown rice.

Although it can be difficult to keep up her diet and workout regimen, Sierra says it’s worth it to keep herself in shape and photoshoot ready.