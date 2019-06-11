‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Is Drinking After Rehab And Wife Mackenzie Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Trust Him’

It's been alleged that Edwards isn't completely sober.

Ryan Edwards was seen drinking during the premiere episode of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday night. According to a new report, his inability to remain completely sober has led his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, to lose trust.

While Edwards attended a 90-day treatment program at the end of last year, a new report claims the father-of-two, who was arrested in January and spent three months in jail, is sober from drugs but not from alcohol.

“He seems to be clear of heroin,” a source close to Edwards and Standifer revealed to Radar Online on June 11. “He hasn’t been wide-eyed or sluggish [but he] does still drink.”

“He does his own thing during the day when she’s at work,” the insider continued. “Mackenzie doesn’t trust him fully. She doubts his decisions if she’s not supervising him.”

According to the report, Edwards hasn’t changed his “careless attitude” and when it comes to his personality, the source said it “sucks.”

As fans saw on Monday night’s premiere, Edwards ordered himself a beer during a night out with Standifer after he completed a rehab program in November of last year.

“Not a good look?” he asked his wife.

Then, when Standifer nodded, he explained, “I just want a beer with my steak.”

Edwards first confirmed his drug struggles in 2017, shortly after marrying Standifer. At the time, he came clean about his abuse of drugs and said he would be entering rehab in hopes of conquering his demons. Then, just one year later, as his wife prepared to give birth to their son, Jagger, Edwards entered into a second treatment program and remained there until after his son arrived.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Edwards spent time behind bars earlier this year after he was charged with simple possession of heroin after breaking his probation agreement, which stemmed from a heroin possession charge in 2017. Around the same time, Edwards faced charges of theft after he allegedly left a bar without paying his tab. However, the theft charge against him was ultimately dropped.

After Edwards was released from custody on April 15, a source told the outlet that they were hopeful that jail taught Edwards a lesson and would keep him clean in the future, especially because it cost him so much time with his baby boy, and his 10-year-old son, Bentley.

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.