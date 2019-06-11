Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Red Swimsuit

Instagram superstar Jen Selter initially got her start as a fitness model. She was just a normal girl who began working out regularly and developing some major booty gains, and the world took notice. She’s since launched that into a whole career of her own as a fitness influencer, sharing selfies and brief workout videos on her Instagram account with her 12.8 million followers.

Selter, who is based in New York City, manages to find time to travel in her busy schedule — and she recently shared a shot she took on vacation. The picture itself is breathtaking for more reasons than one.

First of all, front and center, is Selter’s signature curvy rear. She works hard in the gym to keep those glutes looking amazing, why not flaunt it for the camera? While many Instagram influencers prefer showcasing their physiques in bikinis, Selter is rocking a red one-piece swimsuit in the photo that makes her look like she’s just stepped off the set of Baywatch. Though it’s technically a one-piece and covers her toned abs, the suit doesn’t hide much and shows off her curves to perfection.

However, Selter’s physique isn’t the only stunning thing in the photo. She took the shot while posing on a beach in front of a gorgeous landscape. She didn’t post many details in the caption, but according to a fan’s guess, the image was likely taken on the Amalfi coast in Italy. From the stunning ocean to the beautiful and colourful buildings, it’s definitely an amazing view.

The photo of Selter in the red swimsuit received nearly 2,500 comments and 286,000 likes within two days of the photo being posted. And, her caption revealed her astrological sign, which many fans may not know. Given that Leos are notorious for being bold and comfortable in the spotlight, there are quite a few Leos in the entertainment industry — and it seems Selter is one of them.

Selter’s Instagram page is primarily filled with shots of her in figure-hugging workout gear, such as tight yoga pants and skimpy sports bras that show off all her assets. She still finds time to wear other attire, though, especially when she’s away from her New York City home base on vacation.

One of the benefits of becoming an Instagram influencer is often that you’re able to take opportunities to travel the world and document it all on your account. While Selter seems to have a busy schedule in NYC, her Instagram page shows she has taken quite a few opportunities to pack her bags and head out into the world for a little adventure.