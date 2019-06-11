Draya Michele Has Instagram Drooling Over Racy Pink Lingerie Shot

Shooting to fame after starring in the reality television series Basketball Wives Los Angeles, Draya Michele continues to build her social media presence with posts showing off her killer figure and swimwear from her own brand Mint Swim.

The entrepreneur’s latest racy snap features her posing on a chair at a hotel in W Atlanta Buckhead in a sexy lingerie shorts and bra combo. The hot pink lingerie, bordered with black lace, contrasts beautifully with her flawless skin and highlights her busty assets. The shorts, coming up to just below her belly button, emphasize her tiny waist and flat tummy as she tucks one leg up underneath her and curves her body to the side.

Draya completed the sensual look with long, light-blue manicured nails, sultry black eye makeup, and a touch of pink lip gloss. She wore her dark hair slicked back into a bun, leaving her elongated neck on display and revealing her fine facial features.

In the caption of the snap, the 34-year-old beauty left a shout out to W Atlanta Buckhead for her hospitable stay while also tagging popular online fashion brand Fashion Nova, the designer behind the sexy lingerie.

The reality television personality’s 7.3 million followers went crazy for the pre-bed post, commenting on how gorgeous Draya looked in the lingerie set and leaving hundreds of messages filled with fire, heart, heart-eyed, and drooling smiley emojis. Several fans called the model’s beauty “unreal” while others simply wrote “wow” in their comment.

One Instagram user commented, “Whew, imagine going to bed looking this good,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji, while another wrote, “Babes could you be anymore perfect!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Draya was in Atlanta, Georgia, this past weekend to attend nightclub Compound’s 15-year anniversary celebration.

The model showed up to the high-profile event dressed to kill in a figure-hugging orange minidress that featured a plunging neckline and cutouts around the waist. The bold outfit left little of Draya’s busty chest to the imagination and throughout the night, she was even photographed with the right side of the dress hanging open and revealing her nipple.

The successful businesswoman completed the look with oversized hoop earrings, a beige clip accessorizing her slicked-back hair, and a gold wristwatch. Her makeup was also on point, featuring nude and light pink tones and accentuating her dark eyes and full lips.

Fans of the reality television star can find more sexy snaps on her Instagram page.