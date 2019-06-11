Christina Milian Goes Makeup-Free, Looks Years Younger Than Her Age

Christina went bare-faced in a new photo.

Christina Milian is looking years younger than her age in a makeup-free snap shared to her Instagram account. The stunning 37-year-old singer and actress showed off her natural beauty in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on June 10 as she attended a self defense class alongside her 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison Nash.

The “Dip It Low” singer shared a photo of herself proudly flaunting her natural beauty as the group learned some important moves to keep themselves safe. Christina flashed a big smile to the camera as she went bare-faced and gave her almost 5 million followers a good look at her flaw-free face including her bright and blemish-free skin.

Flexing her muscles to show off her toned body, Milian rocked a blue headscarf with her grey T-Shirt and tiny white camouflage-print short shorts as she tried out the class with her little girl.

She also shared an important message with her 4.9 million Instagram followers in the caption of the upload, which included videos of some important moves they learned to stay safe.

In the caption, Christina revealed that she was “glad” she and her 9-year-old had found a class that they can take together while also admitting that she finds being confident in all aspects of her life helps her to stay looking and feeling so strong.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Milian’s upload to heap praise on the star as she glowed in her latest social media upload.

“Yeah that’s the right thing to do I guess! I always said that if I have a daughter some day soon she’ll have to learn boxing and to [protect] herself and her family it’s a must!!” one fan told the mom of one in the comments. “Thanx for the video.”

“Seriously! This is super important to know! Great job!” another fan then told the “Whatever U Want” singer.

Christina recently opened up about her life as a mom as well as her desire to have more children in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“We’re working through all the ins and outs of being a 9-year-old. She’s in school. She’s great,” Milian said of her daughter Violet, who she shares with rapper The-Dream.

The star – who will turn 38-years-old in September – also opened up about her desire to have more kids, revealing that she’d like to have one more baby in the future.

“Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift,” she said.

The stunning makeup-free photo came shortly after Christina, who currently dating the French singer Matt Pokora, showed off a whole lot of skin on her Instagram page earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Bring It On: Fight to the Finish star gave her followers a very close-up look at her curves as she rocked a high-cut revealed red swimsuit while wishing fans a Happy Pride Month and a Happy Rosé Day while sipping on a glass of wine outside.