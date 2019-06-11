Meghan Markle’s Stunning Diamond Ring Not A Push Present From Prince Harry

The stunning new diamond eternity band that Meghan Markle was seen sporting at her second appearance at the annual Trooping of the Colour Parade is not a push present from her husband Prince Harry reported People Magazine. Rather, it was a gift for an equally important milestone shared by the couple.

Much ado was made about the gorgeous ring that the Duchess of Sussex was seen sporting on her hand as she waved to the crowd alongside her handsome husband for the event which celebrates the birthday of the ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth. The couple was seated in a royal carriage alongside the wife of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

People Magazine reported that the ring, which contains diamonds that go around the entire circumference of the band, is a symbol of Prince Harry’s love for his wife in celebration of their first anniversary. She was seen wearing the ring underneath her engagement ring and gold wedding band on her left hand.

Markle’s appearance at Trooping the Colour was the first royal event she attended since the birth of the couple’s first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6. Inquisitr previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex would be taking extended maternity leave following the birth of her first child, which will reportedly run through the end of the summer.

Markle was noticeably absent from the pomp and pageantry surrounding the visit from President Donald Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Daily Express reported that royal commentator Robert Hardman noted Markle could have created a potential issue for the royal family if she took time off of her maternity leave to meet with the President of the United States and did not meet with other charities or obligations which might have been canceled due to her scheduled time off.

“The problem with anything royal is you set a precedent,” said Hardman. “If you suddenly come out of maternity leave to attend a dinner for the President of the United States and this charity or another event may be offended you are not there.”

Markle once commented during an interview during the 2016 presidential campaign, while she was still living in the United States, that she would move to Canada if he were elected. In response, Mr. Trump implied that the former Suits star was “nasty.” He would later retract that comment, and explain that he didn’t think the Duchess of Sussex was nasty, rather only referring to what she said about him.

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'? He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'. He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

“I didn’t know that she said anything bad about me, it sounds like she did, and that’s OK, join the crowd,” said Trump to Piers Morgan in an interview taped prior to his trip across the pond. He then stated, “essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first anniversary on May 19, 2019.