Halsey Shares Powerful Anti-Straight Pride Parade Speech At London Concert

Last night, Halsey performed a very intimate show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, for her loyal, hardcore fans. According to Setlist.fm, the concert consisted of a whopping 24-song setlist.

In the middle of the show, Halsey used her powerful voice to discuss an important topic. She wore a long black vest top that had a picture of Melania and Chris, a gay couple who were reportedly assaulted in London last week on a bus because of their sexuality. The photo was an image of them taken straight after the tragic attack. Metro reported the shocking story and has shared the image that Halsey had printed on her.

During her speech, Halsey educated her fans about the situation if they weren’t familiar with the story and expressed why there shouldn’t be a straight pride parade. She mentioned that it’s currently Pride Month and that after the parades, it’s not safe to be gay anymore. The audience agreed with the star and applauded her for raising her voice, which can be seen in a fan’s Twitter video.

“We get on the buses and try to wash the rainbows off our bodies, cuz when pride is over it’s not safe to be gay anymore,” she shared.

“And when people around the world question why there isn’t a straight pride parade, the answer because, if there was one, they wouldn’t have to get on the bus and be terrified of being beaten of killed afterwards. That’s why there isn’t a straight pride parade!”

Halsey is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and is a spokesperson for many fans around the globe. In 2017, Pink News reported her tweet about being bisexual and how people perceive those who are. The tweet was very impactful and resonated with many people.

She is currently dating British musician Yungblud. Earlier this year, they collaborated on the track “11 Minutes,” which also featured Travis Barker. Last night, fans were in for a treat as the pair performed the song together.

While being in London, Halsey visited BBC Radio 1’s live lounge where she performed her latest single “Nightmare” as well as a cover of the Jonas Brothers song “Sucker.” The Inquisitr noted fan reaction via social media as well as the Jonas Brothers themselves.

So far, Halsey has released two studio albums — Badlands and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. She has collaborated with the likes of The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, Khalid, Big Sean, and Stefflon Don to name a few.

