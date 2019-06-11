Rita Ora Stuns In A Leopard-Print Crop Top & Tight Snakeskin Leggings

Rita showed off her insane body in a pretty unique animal-print outfit.

Rita Ora is showing off her flawless body in a whole lot of animal print. The “Anywhere” singer took to Instagram this week to show off her curves in a skimpy, leopard-print crop top and a pair of tight snakeskin-print leggings while telling her close to 15 million followers that she’d just finished up work on an 11-hour shoot.

Rita flaunted her toned abs in the skimpy crop-top look on June 9, flashing her toned abs for her fans as she shared an update on her exciting work life. She also mysteriously tagged her location as being somewhere in London.

The stunning 28-year-old had her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun on the top of her head with several pieces of hair falling down around her face as she shot a pretty surprised look toward the camera.

Ora was also rocking a glamorous matte red lip in her flesh-flashing, animal-print ensemble, which also included a red python print wrap or jacket around her arms. She accessorized the very loud look with several gold chains around her neck as she posed in what appeared to be her dressing room following the very busy workday.

Rita was also giving her millions of followers a glimpse at her tattoos in the new snap, showing off a large inking on her torso and another on her right underarm as well as a smaller heart inside her elbow.

Understandably, fans loved seeing the “Let You Love Me” singer’s latest snap and flocked to the comments section to share some love.

“Imagine being this pretty,” one fan commented on the photo of the stunning star.

Another then told Rita, “I’m in love with you” alongside three red heart emoji.

The photo came shortly after Rita pulled the plug on a number of planned events for later this month due to what ABC Action News reports are “unforeseen circumstances.”

Ora’s not exactly averse to showing off some skin on social media, though.

The stunning British singer and actress has previously flashed the flesh on her Instagram account on more than one occasion to show off all her hard work at the gym.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Rita was spotted dancing to her own song in a pretty tiny, black bikini shortly after she dropped her collaboration with Sofia Reyes and Anitta, titled “RIP.”

The star filmed herself in the mirror dancing along to the song as she sported a pretty tiny, black bikini with gold rings in the center of the top and across both hips. She boogied along to the dancey, Latin-inspired hit while sporting short blonde hair.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr revealed back in January that Ora was spotted sporting another bikini online, this time a ’60s-inspired two-piece while hitting the beach with a friend.