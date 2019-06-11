‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna, 55, Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Mexico

Lisa's revealing her bikini body in a tiny two-piece.

Lisa Rinna is proudly showing off her bikini body during a sunny trip to Mexico. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sizzled in a pretty skimpy two-piece while south of the border in new candid paparazzi snaps shared by The Daily Mail this week as she enjoyed a vacation with her family to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

The stunning photos showed the 55-year-old reality star soaking up the sun in a dark green bikini with a large floppy sunhat on her head and dark round sunglasses shielding her eyes from the Mexican sun.

Rinna, who famously starred as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives, proudly showed off her long and toned legs and her equally toned middle while accessorizing her dark bikini look with a gold chain around her neck with a round pendant.

The candid snaps shared by the outlet showed Lisa standing up after doing a little sunbathing and wrapping herself with a large pink towel as well as making her way down some stone steps alongside her immediate family.

The gorgeous RHOBH star is currently enjoying the sun in Mexico with her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters, including 17-year-old Amelia and 21-year-old Delilah who celebrated her big birthday while on vacation on June 10.

Lisa Rinna displays slim figure during family vacation to Mexico for daughter Delilah's 21st birthday https://t.co/kA1gsle8p0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2019

Lisa’s stunning bikini display came shortly after she showed off some skin on Instagram in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, just days before rocking her bikini body in sunny Mexico, Rinna took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in a skimpy black swimsuit in celebration of Pride Month.

The Bravo star shimmied and shook her hips in her one-piece while dancing and mouthing along to Madonna’s 1989 hit “Express Yourself.”

As for how she got the insane body she’s been proudly revealing this week, per New Beauty, Rinna previously put her toned body down to years of yoga and staying active.

Last year, the star shared a photo of herself to Instagram rocking a tiny red bikini and wrote in the caption, “I do yoga. 25 years of it. Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

She’s also shared her health and fitness tips on her own website, lisarinna.com.

Loading...

“In a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it!” Rinna told her fans of how she stays active. “I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

She also revealed how she likes to mix things up and keeps her body guessing about what she’s going to do that day.

“My one piece of advice though is finding more than one form of exercise that you love to do and then mixing it up. One day do the pilates, and then the next day you play tennis,” she suggested.

Lisa then advised her fans, “You gotta keep it fresh to keep yourself interested.”