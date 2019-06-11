Meghan Trainor Flaunts Booty In Rainbow Thong During L.A. Pride Festival

Meghan Trainor stunned during her performance at L.A. Pride Festival this week. The singer took the stage in support of the LGBTQ community and rocked the house.

According to Just Jared, Meghan Trainor also flaunted her famous curves in a rainbow-themed thong leotard. Trainor showed off her ample cleavage, hourglass figure, and curvy backside in the skimpy outfit, which she paired with some fishnet stockings and black heels.

Trainor had her waist-length blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

The singer also wore a full face of makeup for her appearance, which included darkened eyebrows, rainbow eye shadow, and a shimmering glow. She completed the glam look by sporting pink blush and nude lips.

Meghan reportedly sang her hit songs such as “All About That Bass,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “No Excuses,” “No,” and her new song, “Bada** Woman.”

Billboard reports that while on stage, Meghan gave an empowering speech about equal rights to the crowd.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t want us to be here, who don’t want us to be celebrating right now. But none of that matters right now, right? Because we are here! This year is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and the fourth anniversary of marriage equality,” Trainor told the crowd.

“How dare people tell us how to love and how to live our lives It’s not right. It will never be right. And eventually we will win. So tonight, we celebrate those who came before us. I promise. I’ll be by your side, supporting you and loving you, for the rest of your life. Forever,” the singer added.

Following the event, Meghan Trainor took to her Instagram account to share some photos of herself rocking her sexy rainbow thong ensemble.

In the post, she revealed that she was completely honored to have been asked to perform during the L.A. Pride Festival and told fans to celebrate all of the activists who helped push towards progression for equal rights.

Meghan also gave a shout out to Christian Cowan for designing her skimpy little outfit, which also came with a rainbow skirt and tiara that the singer wore onstage for parts of her performance.

In addition, Trainor thanked her husband, Daryl Sabara, as well as everyone else who made her performance possible.

Fans can see more of Meghan Trainor by following the singer on her social media accounts.