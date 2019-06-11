‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Rocks Sexy Bikini By The Pool

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is kicking off the summer in style. The reality TV mom shared a sexy bikini photo of herself to social media this week, and her fans liked what they saw.

On Monday, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself rocking a bright and colorful bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In the sexy snapshot, Kail is seen posing by the pool as she sports a high-waisted bikini with bright, geometric shapes on it. Colors on the bathing suit include hot pink, green, blue, black, white, and more.

Lowry shows off her new, darker hair color as she had her long locks parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over both of her shoulders.

Kailyn’s ample cleavage is also on full display in the pic, as well as her hourglass figure. The reality star also shows off her elaborate tattoos as she dons two full arm sleeves of ink.

Lowry looks glam as she wears a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes. She also rocks a nude lip and some pink blush on her cheeks.

In the background of the photograph, a row of lounge chairs and some red beach umbrellas can be seen. Kailyn Lowry dips one foot in the pool as she smiles for the camera on the bright and sunny day.

In the caption of the post, Kail reveals that the bikini she is wearing in from her fellow MTV friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s swimwear line, and she thanks the Jersey Shore star for the cute bathing suit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 stars have been dealing with some major drama surrounding their show.

Recently, Kail’s longtime co-star, Jenelle Evans, was fired from the series after more than one incident with her and her husband, David Eason.

Hollywood Life reports that Lowry was happy to hear that MTV had finally fired Evans and is “relieved” that Jenelle won’t be a cause of stress for her any longer.

“Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom. Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry by following her on her social media accounts.