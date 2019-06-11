Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Legs And Curvy Booty In Cheeky One-Piece In New Photo

Irina Shayk shared a stunning new photo to her Instagram account this week, and it’s getting her millions of followers talking for more reasons than one.

On Monday, June 10, the 33-year-old posted a breathtaking snap to her account on the social media platform that captured her taking in a picturesque scene, which she also indulged her followers in. Standing on top of a large rock, the model stood with her back to the camera as she took in the gorgeous environment around her — luscious grass and greenery covering the mountains and a gushing waterfall that likely fed the trickling stream that flowed below her.

If the striking backdrop of the snap wasn’t enough to get her followers’ attention, Irina’s flawless physique certainly would. The Russian bombshell sported nothing but a tight black one-piece swimsuit in the photo that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The clingy nature of the fabric hugged every inch of the babe’s killer curves, but that wasn’t all. The garment also sported a cheeky cut that put nearly all of the model’s curvy booty, as well as her long, toned legs, completely on display. She completed her look by wearing her signature brunette tresses down, which fell behind her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

Fans of the green-eyed beauty showered her with love for the newest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the photo has already garnered over 344,000 likes after just six hours of going live to Instagram, and that number will likely continue to rise. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to express their admiration for the gorgeous upload.

“True Russian beauty,” one follower wrote, while another called Irina a “goddess.”

“Hands down the most beautiful woman on the planet,” commented a third.

The post is only the second time that Irina has shared to her Instagram account since news broke of her breakup with actor Bradley Cooper. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two have called it quits after four years of dating. The share one daughter together, Lea De Seine, who was born in March of 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together https://t.co/VhDUn75ttd — People (@people) June 7, 2019

According to People, things changed between the couple while Bradley worked on his award-winning film A Star Is Born, which he both directed and starred in alongside Lady Gaga.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” a source told the publication. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”