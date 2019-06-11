Olivia Culpo Rocks A Cheeky Body Suit, Then Goes Topless In Sexy New Photos

Olivia Culpo recently took the top spot on the list of Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 women, and her latest Instagram proves exactly why.

On Monday, June 10, the 27-year-old took to her widely-followed Instagram account to share a few shots from her feature in the July/August issue Maxim, which also saw her on the cover page. The publication’s No. 1 hottest woman shared a duo of black-and-white photos that saw Olivia sporting two very different looks, though each one earned her rave reviews from her 4.1 million followers and showed off exactly why she took the title.

In the first photo of the set, the bombshell was caught mid turn, flaunting her curvaceous backside to the camera in a cheeky body suit while the long strings of beads that adorned it flew in the air around her. The model put her bare booty completely on display thanks to the thong style of the tight number that did nothing but favors for her famous figure and high, lighted every inch of her curves. To add even more edge to her look, Olivia sported a sexy pair of thigh-high boots that accentuated her toned legs, and wore a thick coating of eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop.

A quick swipe to the second snap provided for an even more NSFW display from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. Staring down the camera with a sultry look, Olivia covered her topless chest with nothing but her hands, though the effort hardly had any effect. Plenty of cleavage was left completely in eyesight in the jaw-dropping snap, which saw the bombshell sporting only a sheer skirt that sat high on her hips, and was so see-through that it exposed the skimpy lace panties that she wore underneath. Olivia completed the risque display with a pair of strappy heels, a large floppy hat, and a long statement necklace that fell right between her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous bosom.

Fans of the Maxim cover girl went insane for the sexy new additions to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 82,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“Flawless,” one fan wrote, while another noted that Olivia can “never take a bad picture.”

“I CAN’T GET OVER THESE!!! Hottest woman alive…literally,” commented a third.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia also shared her Maxim cover page to Instagram on Monday. The head turning shot saw the stunner going braless underneath a completely sheer robe that revealed her skimpy lace panties — a look that is sure to make fans eager to get their hands on a copy of the publication.