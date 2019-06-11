Kate Beckinsale Lets It All Hang Out In Latex Crop Top At Pride Event

Kate Beckinsale is rocking a very edgy look in her latest social media photos. The actress takes it to the next level as she parties with some friends in celebration of Pride Month in L.A.

On Monday, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram account to share a sexy set of photos of herself and some friends as she rocked a very racy and risque look.

In the snapshots, Kate is seen sporting a pair of skin-tight, black latex pants. The pants hugged her figure tightly and flaunted her curvy backside in the process.

Beckinsale also donned a tight-fitting black latex crop top, which put her ample cleavage on full display. She added to her look by wearing a thick, ruffled black choker around her neck and a pair of dark, studded sunglasses. She also carried a black lace umbrella and donned black square earrings.

Kate had her long, brown hair pulled back into a voluminous ponytail behind her head, and she wore a large black satin bow in her locks. She also sported a natural makeup look, which included a shimmering glow, pink blush, and a nude lip. She finished off her look with an oversized black handbag.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale flaunted her curves just days earlier on Instagram in a sexy, yet hilarious, post of herself rocking a tiny black dress while laying on top of a bed.

In the caption of the photo, Kate revealed that she thought the snapshot looked a bit too much like a commercial.

“I do like this photo but I feel like it looks like one of those drug company commercials where someone says ‘MAY CAUSE EXPLOSIVE DIARRHOEA [sic]’ in a tone suggesting that’s somehow a decent trade when you can also laugh on a bed in a cocktail dress,” Beckinsale wrote.

Loading...

As many fans know, Kate has been making headlines recently for her love life. The actress previously dated Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, which put her name in the media. However, the couple called it quits just weeks after going public with their relationship.

Beckinsale later revealed that she was confused by all of the attention her dating life seemed to be getting over the past few months.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” she added of her former relationship in the spotlight.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following the actress on Instagram.