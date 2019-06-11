Donald Trump Says He Is No Richard Nixon: ‘He Left, I Don’t Leave’

In the face of growing calls for impeachment from some members of the Democratic Party, President Donald Trump attempted to contrast himself with former President Richard Nixon, whose 1974 resignation came before lawmakers of the time were able to remove him from office, Bloomberg reports.

“He left,” Trump said, speaking to reporters outside the White House.

“I don’t leave. Big difference. I don’t leave. We did nothing wrong except create the greatest economy in the history of our country. We did nothing wrong except rebuild our military like nobody’s ever seen before.”

The remarks were made as John Dean, Nixon’s former White House counsel, testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee, drawing comparisons between Trump and Nixon. Trump has been vocal in criticizing Dean, presumably working to discredit his testimony both before the hearing and now again after.

Dean’s testimony came on the first day in which House Democrats have vowed to ramp up the pace of investigations based on the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as The Inquisitr has detailed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has described what she calls an investigative path forward which many believe could lead to the impeachment of the president.

The hearings are part of the Democrats’ attempt to bring public attention to mounting allegations that Trump deliberately obstructed Mueller’s investigation. One consequence could be that Mueller, who has so far shown no interest in making himself available to speak publicly on the record, could be compelled to testify.

This is brilliantly done. It’s interactive so you can see Trump compared to Nixon, Clinton. https://t.co/EXffPobHva — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 5, 2019

The Democrats claim two main priorities when it comes to Mueller’s report. The first is the obstruction of justice allegation. The second is the Russian interference itself.

Mueller, in his initial report and again in a more recent public statement, has been clear that he did not uncover enough evidence to determine a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign. He has, however, also been clear in saying that he did not find sufficient evidence to exonerate the president of wrongdoing when it comes to obstruction.

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, who had asked Pelosi to begin an impeachment inquiry, has acknowledged that the forward progress is a step in the right direction.

Loading...

“I am very satisfied that things are moving in the right direction,” she said.

“And I think the American people are getting increasingly educated and engaged about the lawlessness of the president.”

Representative David Cicilline, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who has said he is in favor of an impeachment inquiry, spoke less forcefully.

“We should never proceed with impeachment for political reasons,” he said.