Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Sexy Black Dress On Instagram

Farrah Abraham is sizzling in her latest batch of social media photographs.

On Monday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a handful of photos of herself in Dubai as she rocks a tiny dress.

In the photos, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen standing on the roof of a building as she dons a skimpy little black dress. Abraham’s form-fitting gown leaves little to the imagination as it hugs her curves and flaunts her massive cleavage.

Farrah’s outfit also shows off her toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs. Meanwhile, the reality star has her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulder.

Abraham sports a deep tan all over her body for the sexy snapshots and also rocks a full face of makeup. Farrah’s glam look includes a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lip color. She also has her eyebrows darkened and wears her lashes thick and dark.

In the background of the photos, a gorgeous cityscape can be seen with skyscrapers towering in the skyline and a blue sky with no clouds above them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was recently at the center of rumors that she may be returning to Teen Mom OG after Bristol Palin announced that she was leaving the show.

However, Farrah addressed those rumors on Instagram, claiming that she would not be returning to the MTV franchise because she didn’t care for the atmosphere or some of the people that she had to work with on the show.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah stated.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life, as well as her photos from her travels, by following the reality star on her social media accounts.