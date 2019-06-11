‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chloe Blows Into Genoa City

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of June 10 through 14 brings Chloe Mitchell back to Genoa City after she faked her death to escape punishment.

SheKnows Soaps reported that Elizabeth Hendrickson brings Chloe back to Genoa City sometime this week. Her husband Kevin (Greg Rikaart) returned and kidnapped Phyllis last week, and he hoped to exchange Phyllis for Chloe, but Adam (Mark Grossman) claimed he didn’t have Chloe. Adam also let Kevin know that he and Phyllis aren’t dating. Kevin told Adam that Chloe has recently disappeared, and the distraught husband strongly suspects that Adam is behind this wife’s sudden disappearance.

There is not much detail about Chloe’s storyline, but it certainly has something to do with Adam, and many viewers believe she’s the one who recently shot the second Newman son. Chloe, Kevin, and their daughter Bella have been living in Portland, Oregon since shortly after she faked her death with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help.

Meanwhile, Jess Walton revealed on Twitter that she’s back on the set of Y&R filming scenes with her “son” Billy (Jason Thompson). It looks like Jill will be back on the canvas sometime soon. Jill recently returned to Genoa City for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) memorial service and sendoff, and at that time she learned that Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) were back together, which is why fans were surprised that she did not show up at their recommitment ceremony last week.

One of the actress’s followers replied, “You look fantastic! I remember watching you 30+ years ago when I was in high school. You don’t age.”

My son Billy and I coming into work! pic.twitter.com/bsetBHB7qI — Jess Walton (@JessWaltonYR) June 10, 2019

Loading...

The Inquisitr reported that Gina Tognoni’s last scene as Phyllis aired last week. In her final moments in the role, Phyllis woke up in an underground room and she called for help while Kevin listened outside. Fans and co-stars wished the actress well and looked forward to seeing where she lands next. The next time Phyllis is on screen, Michelle Stafford will be back in the role she played between 1994 and 2013.

Sometime soon, actress Melissa Claire Egan will bring Chelsea back to town, too. Recently, Sharon (Sharon Case) told Adam that Chelsea is living with Connor under an assumed name and has remarried. Because her new husband adopted Connor, Chelsea is unwilling to let Adam see his son in order to avoid causing any more turmoil in the young boy’s life. It’s quite likely that her appearance will be soon after Chloe’s.