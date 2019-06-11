Kate Upton Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Red Bikini For Her 27th Birthday While Spraying Champagne

Model Kate Upton is celebrating her 27th birthday, and she gave her followers a gift. Earlier today, the new mom and wife of Houston Astros’ star Justin Verlander posted a GIF of herself on Instagram celebrating her special day that brought back memories of her famous “Cat Daddy” dance.

In her post, Upton wore a low-cut red bikini top that shows off her ample post-baby cleavage, which she paired with high-waisted navy and white patterned shorts. Atop her head, Upton placed a wide-brimmed hat. In the GIF, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model held a bottle of champagne, which she shot into the air.

In an hour, more than 211,000 of Upton’s 5.9 million followers viewed the celebratory moment. In her caption, the celebrity thanked her fans for all their birthday wishes and toasted to her 27th year. In her Instagram story, Upton shared pictures of herself celebrating her big day with a group of gorgeous friends at Goodnight Chalies. During the evening out, Upton wore an all black cowgirl ensemble which she topped with a mini pink cowboy hat. At one point, she and another friend skipped around riding stick horses while hilarity ensued. Her daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander who was born in November was not in any of the images out, which means the baby was likely at home.

However, Genevieve joined her mom and dad earlier today for a beautiful birthday photo. Upton posted a stunning floral display that spelled out her name in roses and sunflowers. The happy family sat together on their front steps, and Verlander kissed his wife while she hugged their daughter. In the caption, Upton declared that spending her birthday with those she loves is the best.

Many of the actress’s followers chimed in wishing her the happiest of days, and they called her beautiful family moment the stuff of dreams. Others tagged their friends and significant others to give them ideas for special events.

Loading...

One follower wrote, “Justin, that is a very lovely gesture. Beautiful family. This old 75-year-old grandma is touched by the love for your wife.”

According to a Yahoo! Lifestyle report, Upton has worked with Ben Bruno to get back into shape since having her daughter right before the holidays last year. Together, they developed a 12-week-long program for women called Strong4me Fitness that focuses on strength and confidence instead of the number on the scale.

Upton has shared several photos of herself looking fit and happy since the weather has warmed up in her region.