‘Game Of Thrones’: Three Season 8 Episodes Are Up For Emmy Consideration

HBO has submitted three episodes over multiple categories for consideration in this year's Emmy Awards.

While the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has aired and it seemed like everyone had already had their say on Season 8, three episodes of the hit epic fantasy series are now up for Emmy consideration. This means that actual critics will now cast their vote on whether or not HBO got it right regarding the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes in Season 8 and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones coped a lot of criticism from fans. With only six episodes airing, many fans felt the entire last season was rushed. In addition, the choice of Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the ultimate ruler of Westeros was often considered to be a strange choice. As for Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) fate at the hands of her lover and nephew, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), many fans went into a meltdown over the handling of the situation.

Regardless of whether viewers loved or hated the final season of Game of Thrones, there was still some spectacular episodes. And, according to Collider, three episodes from the final season have been included in this year’s Emmy nominations.

Macall B. Polay / HBO

One episode of Game of Thrones has been nominated in the writing category. Episode 6 is the episode in question, which is the Season 8 finale episode (titled “The Iron Throne”). This is an interesting choice of an episode for this category as many fans preferred the much more dialogue-heavy Episode 2 of the final season, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

In addition to the Episode 6 entry in the Emmys writing category, this episode has also been included in the directing category. Alongside it, are two other episodes, Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks,” which was directed by David Nutter, and Episode 3, “The Long Night,” directed by Miguel Sapochnik.

Episode 3 has also been added for consideration in the cinematography category. And, as Collider points out, the inclusion of Episode 3 is a strange one, particularly in the cinematography category. After all, this was the episode that was so dark that many viewers complained they couldn’t even work out what was going on in that episode.

Loading...

Perhaps most surprising to many viewers in the choices is the fact that Episode 5, “The Bells,” a visually stunning episode in the final season, was not included for Emmy consideration.

TV fans who are interested to see all of the Emmy nominations for this year can check out the 2019 ballot here. This list is not the final Emmy list for 2019, as two weeks of voting will commence on June 10 and the final selection in each category will be announced on July 16.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.